Two VW parts suppliers are partnering with the Chattanooga Area Chamber for two February job fairs.

Gestamp and Yanfeng are holding two separate job fairs to hire workers to manufacture parts for Volkswagen as production ramps up for the new model Volskwagen Passat and the expected mid-size SUV.

Gestamp is hiring:

Tool and Die journeyman

Maintenance journeyman

Engineers

Quality Engineer

Quality Techs

Weld/Destruct Techs

Other skilled trades

The job fair will be February 18 from 1:00 – 5:00pm at Chattanooga State, 4501 Amnicola Highway - West Entrance

Center for Engineering Arts & Sciences/(CETAS) Wacker Institute Side

Yanfeng is hiring:

Mold setters

Manufacture technicians

Machine maintenance

Tech quality inspectors and technicians

Operation supervisors

Process technicians, and more

The job fair will be February 23 from 1:00 — 7pm at Chattanooga State, 4501 Amnicola Highway - West Entrance