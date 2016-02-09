Alabama State Trooper stops speeding car and ends up delivering - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama State Trooper stops speeding car and ends up delivering baby

Posted: Updated:
Trooper Michael Kesler stopped a vehicle for speeding and ended up delivering a baby. Trooper Kesler stopped by to deliver gifts and visit with the proud new parents in Limestone County, Alabama on Feb. 7. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency photo Trooper Michael Kesler stopped a vehicle for speeding and ended up delivering a baby. Trooper Kesler stopped by to deliver gifts and visit with the proud new parents in Limestone County, Alabama on Feb. 7. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency photo

BY ELISHA FIELDSTADT, NBC News

(NBC News) - When an Alabama state trooper performed a routine traffic stop over the weekend, he couldn't have expected he would help with the delivery of a baby boy.

The trooper, Michael Kesler, pulled over a vehicle for speeding Sunday in Limestone County and quickly realized that the woman sitting in the passenger seat was in labor "and about to deliver the baby," according to a statement from Alabama's secretary of law enforcement Spencer Collier.

"Without hesitation, Trooper Kesler quickly acted and assisted in the delivery of the baby," Collier said.

"She pushed, and I caught him," said Kesler, according to NBC affiliate WAFF. "That's pretty much how it went."

The baby boy he caught was 6-pound, 19.5-inch Barrett Lowe, born to Shawna and Danny Lowe, the station reported.

Kesler then helped keep the baby warm, and made sure that mom, dad and baby got to the hospital, according to Collier's statement. He even went another step further and stopped at the store to pick up flowers, cupcakes and a newborn starter kit to deliver to the new parents at the hospital.

"Trooper Kesler's actions today exemplify the mission of the Alabama State Troopers — to serve and protect. I want to personally commend Trooper Kesler for his swift actions and going above and beyond the call of duty," Collier said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.