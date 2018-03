A car veered into a ditch early Tuesday morning on 900 Signal Mountain Road.

The roads in Signal Mountain are coated with a light amount of snow, but the Signal Mountain Police Department says the weather was not the cause of this morning's crash.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. Officials say the crash was simply due to distracted driving.

The winter weather is causing concern for some, and a number of schools and businesses have closed for the day.

