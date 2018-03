Chattanooga Police are looking for a man they say held up a store at gunpoint before tying up the clerk Monday.

It happened on Tennessee Avenue, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the armed suspect demanded money.

The suspect then tied up the clerk and fled the scene with the cash.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, standing 6 feet tall, with a slender build. He has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye and a lettered tattoo of “N.Y.” on the left side of his neck.

The clerk was not seriously injured.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.

