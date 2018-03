The wind whistles as flurries fall outside Savage Gulf Market on Cagle Mountain.



Seth Schreiber's convenience store SOTS off State Highway 111 near the intersection of State Route 399.



"They close down the mountain, I mean you can't get up or down it," Schreiber said.



It's the area ice caused so many issues crews were forced to shut down the roadway a couple weeks ago. Schreiber saw it all.



"Anyone that was trying to turn left or north back onto Highway 111, they went straight across the road. They couldn't turn. It definitely gets icy up here," he added.



Some are worried that could happen again. As we wait and see, others prepare for the worst giving Schreiber a boost in business.



"They bought Wal Mart out of milk and bread so who knows. I got more today, so we've got plenty," he said.