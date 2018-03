The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Bradley County involving a sheriff's deputy.

It happened on APD 40 shortly after 8 p.m.

The THP says the crash involved at least two vehicles, one being a Bradley County Sheriff deputy's patrol car.

The crash is considered minor.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.