Little girl in the hospital after hit and run; police looking for driver

A driver is heading down a Chattanooga road hits a seven-year-old and takes off. Police now in need of your help tracking down the person behind the wheel. The child is going to be okay after the incident on Spring Creek Road Sunday evening.

The Tercero family says 7 year old Jenny was walking across the street to a friend's house when she was hit by a car. They say the car that hit her sped off once the driver realized Jenny was hurt. Now they are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Seven year old Jenny was walking across Spring Creek Road Sunday evening when she was hit by a car. “She was holding onto my sister's hand and let go. She walked across the street, looked both ways for cars and didn't see any. She walked across and a car just…”

Three little girls eagerly wait for their sister to return home from the hospital. “I went to visit her yesterday. Her face was fat, sore, her forehead was all scratched up,” said Adelia Tercero, the victim’s older sister.

A few neighbors witnessed the crash. “She couldn't move. It was sad,” said Oscar Constemda.

“The car stopped and he saw her thrown to the other side of the street. He saw her, he was scared and ran away… didn’t stop.”

Oscar Constemda says he knew sooner or later a child would be hit on the busy road. “People here drive pretty fast. I think its 35 miles per hour but sometimes people go 50, 60 here. People drive like it is an interstate.”

As the little girl recovers from the accident, her family is hoping they will soon get answers. “Why would they do that? She is just a little girl,” said Tercero.

The family says the girl is expected to return home from the hospital either Monday or Tuesday.

Police are asking for leads. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423)643-5000.