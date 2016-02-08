UPDATE: Morning flurries and a cold, blustery afternoon

Good Wednesday. The day is starting with bitterly cold temps in the 10s and low 20s. We still have some light snow showers we are dealing with this morning also, mainly in the higher elevations. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in effect through the morning. The biggest threats this morning will be patchy areas of black ice as you are navigating through your commute. The light snow showers will end this afternoon, but we will stay cold and breezy this afternoon with highs only reaching the mid 30s in Chattanooga and winds from the west at 10-15 mph. In the mountains we will likely not get out of the 20s today!

Thursday will start cold with morning temps in the low to mid 20s. We will be a bit warmer in the afternoon than this afternoon. Highs will manage to make it into the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies. Friday we will even make it into the low 50s (still below the average high of 54).

The weekend slaps us back into reality, however. A burst of cold air from the north will dive in, knocking our Saturday high down to the upper 30s. Sunday will be a bitterly cold one, starting at about 20 and climbing to only 41.

Next week will start cold with temps in the 30s through the day. Another front will move through, and that will bring a good chance for some mixed precipitation to the area to start the week.

