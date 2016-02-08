Agent confirms Marshawn Lynch intends to retire

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) - Marshawn Lynch intends to retire from football.

Doug Hendrickson, the agent for the Seattle Seahawks star running back, confirmed his client's plans to The Associated Press on Monday.

Lynch had indicated as much Sunday night by tweeting a picture with a pair of cleats hanging from a power or telephone line, along with an emoji depicting a peace sign. The Seahawks official Twitter account later added the hashtag #ThankYouBeastMode to Lynch's original message. A spokesman said the tweet stood as the team's comment.

Lynch won a Super Bowl with Seattle and played nine seasons in the NFL. He arrived in Seattle in 2010 and his attitude and bruising running became the foundation for two straight NFC championships and the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

