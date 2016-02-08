CPD arrest man for aggravated burglary; still looking for two others

Chattanooga Police have arrested one man and are looking for two others after a home invasion in Hixson.

Police were called to 1104 Thomas Lane shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The resident told police he and his girlfriend were sleeping when he awoke to a man standing in his bedroom with a stun gun. The victim told officers the man demanded his money while two other men emptied his wallet and took items from a nightstand.

According to court documents, the resident fought back, pushing away the stun gun and fighting with the suspects. Two suspects fled the scene. The resident held the third, identified as 25 year-old Brandon Bettis, until police arrived.

Bettis told police he and the other two men broke in to steal drugs from the resident, who he says was known to sell narcotics.

Bettis was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on February 16.