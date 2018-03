A Sequoyah High School student was cut when he and another teen were playing with a knife at a school bus stop.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the boys were waiting for a bus at the old Hixson Middle School when the injury happened.

The investigation was handed over to the School Resource Officer, who took a report, but says the parents did not want to press charges.

“There was no malicious intent,” said Matt Lea, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lea says the knife involved is approved by the school for students to carry. One of the teens involved was playing with it when it was tossed in the air, landing on the arm of another student. Lea says the child’s injury was minor, only a cut.

No charges are being filed or action taken against anyone involved