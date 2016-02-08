Driver hits HCSO vehicle while trying to evade Super Bowl patrol Saturation

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were involved in a pursuit while conducting Super Bowl R.I.I.D. Saturation stops.

The RIID Grant is funded by the Governor’s Highway Safety Office. This unique and valuable grant gives the HCSO the opportunity to use additional federal funds to support traffic enforcement operations for the sole purpose of removing impaired and/or intoxicated drivers from our roads in order to protect our community from senseless and fatal crashes that may occur as a result of alcohol or drug impairment.

Deputies observed a Nissan Maxima near the 2800 block of McCallie Avenue after the driver entered the Brainerd Tunnel the wrong way. Deputies immediately tried to stop the vehicle and the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued which continued down Brainerd Road onto Lee Highway.

The driver, Jared M. Shoemate, began driving reckless towards sheriff's deputies and patrol vehicles that were protecting the intersections for other drivers.

Sheriff's deputies attempted again to stop the vehicle, this time deputies deployed spike strips and shortly after crossing the spikes, the driver did intentionally hit a sheriff's vehicles.

Shoemate was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for DUI. He was arrested by the HCSO for (2) counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on police, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, driving left of the center line, and resisting arrest when taken into custody. At the time of arrest, it was also found that Shoemate had an existing felony warrant for theft over $500 in Sequatchie County.

Shoemate was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Hamilton County Jail.