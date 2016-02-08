Chattanooga police chief working on program to recruit more minority officers

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - The Chattanooga police chief is seeking funds to launch a program to recruit more minority police officers.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1KdpoN2 ) Police Chief Fred Fletcher says he wants to raise money to pay people $500 incentives for recommending minority police cadets.

The department's latest demographics show that of the 457 sworn officers, 77.7 percent are white and 92.8 percent are male.

Fletcher says the police force is so far from reflecting the city's demographics he expects it will take years to reach that goal.

Fletcher, who is applying for grants and appealing to local nonprofit organizations, says he plans to rely on person-to-person recommendations for police academy candidates.

He hopes to launch the recruitment program, called Each One Reach One, this summer.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

