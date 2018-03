Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl Sunday. AP photo

(NBC Sports) - Peyton Manning could go out on top, and just about everybody thinks he will retire.

But Manning isn’t ready to say anything about his future.

The Broncos won the Super Bowl Sunday night, but in two televised on-field interviews after the game Manning wouldn’t say if he’ll play again.

“I got some good advice from Tony Dungy, and that’s not to make an emotional decision,” Manning told CBS on the celebration podium. “I want to go kiss my wife, kiss my kids, and celebrate with my teammates. I’m going to take a lot of beer tonight.”

He’d dropped a Budweiser reference — probably one he got paid for — in a previous interview. Manning isn’t saying much and doesn’t need to.

Beer and hugs come first. His future can wait.