ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters say up to 2 inches of snow could fall across a large part of the north Georgia mountains.

The National Weather Service has placed eight counties under a winter weather advisory through Tuesday evening. The area includes Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Dawson, Lumpkin and White counties.

The weather service is forecasting 1 to 2 inches of snow in the region, with isolated higher amounts possible at elevations above 2,500 feet. Forecasters say that some black ice will also be possible.

