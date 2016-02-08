Light snow showers, MUCH colder weather on the way

Good Monday. Our early spring will be put on hold for a few days at least. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty rain showers popping up here and there and a high of about 50 in Chattanooga. This evening, temps will cool rapidly into the 30s, and some of the light rain showers will transition into light snow showers. I expect some light snow showers to continue on and off through the night as lows drop into the upper 20s in the valleys and upper 10s in the higher elevations. There may be some areas of patchy ice Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, most of the light snow showers will be in the mountains, but a flurry or two may waft through the valleys as well. The main feature of Tuesday's weather will be MUCH colder air settling in. Our high Tuesday will only reach about 36. There may be some areas of patchy ice Tuesday morning

Snowfall totals through Tuesday will be light in the valley. I would expect a dusting up to maybe 1/2". In the mountains, I expect 1"-2" with some higher elevations getting about 3".

The bone-jarring cold air will continue into Wednesday, though we will see skies clearing a bit. We will start at 22 in the morning and climb to 34 in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will not be as cold, but both days will still be chilly with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. We may get a few light rain showers Friday as another front passes through.

That front will cool us back down a bit over the weekend. Lows will be in the 20s and highs will hover around 40 degrees both days. The weekend will be precipitation free.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: