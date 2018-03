UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that 12-year-old Constance Nichole Morris was found at a Walmart in Oak Ridge. She is now being transported back to Morgan County.

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Constance Morris has been found safe. Thank you for helping us to spread the word. More details soon... — TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 8, 2016

PREVIOUS STORY: An active Amber Alert has been issued by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 12-year-old Constance Nichole Morris. Morris was last seen Sunday, February 7th.

Morris is 5'1, weighs around 155 lbs., has hazel eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen around 8:40 p.m. near Lower Rockwood Rd. in Rockwood, TN.

Morris was last seen wearing a peach colored shirt, blue and black leggings, a black jacket, and brown UGG boots.

Morris also goes by the name "Gabbi". A brown and tan colored Dodge Pickup was spotted in the area.

If you have any information on Constance Nichole Morris's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 423-346-0911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.