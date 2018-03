Four people are homeless tonight after fire destroys their home.

It happened in Soddy Daisy on Bretton Drive around 9:40 p.m.

Police say all four of the people inside made it out safely.

The Red Cross has been called in to provide the victims with a place to stay.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

