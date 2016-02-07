Classmate remembers Monseratte Ferrer

A classmate is remembering the life of Monseratte Ferrer, the 16-year-old boy shot and killed Friday afternoon in East Ridge.

Kyle McGuire went to East Ridge Middle School with Monseratte Ferrer. He says Ferrer always had his back.

“Say if you got a question wrong on a test, he would be like: "Naw it's okay, you tried. So next time you will try your hardest,” said McGuire.

READ MORE | 16-year-old shot in East Ridge

McGuire saw a Facebook post on Friday that said a 16-year-old from his area was shot.

“I knew where the spot was. And I didn't know what it was so I just clicked on it,” said McGuire.

When he learned it was his friend Monserrate Ferrer, he didn't want to accept it.

“I was shocked. I was like: "He can't, he can't pass on,” said McGuire.

McGuire says the two shared common goals.

“We all had a dream of opening a car garage. We all loved cars!” said McGuire.

McGuire says he will continue to reach for those goals in honor of his friend.

“He’s in a better place now. I’m glad he's not suffering anymore,” said McGuire.

Investigators will meet early this week with the Hamilton County District Attorney's office to discuss the case.

The 15-year-old that Ferrer was with when the gun went off has been charged with aggravated assault. His name has not been released because he is a minor.

Count on Channel 3 for more as the investigation continues.

