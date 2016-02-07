Dayton Angler Finishes Fourth in FLW Season Opener on Okeechobee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dayton Angler Finishes Fourth in FLW Season Opener on Okeechobee

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Professional angler Michael Neal from Dayton, TN came away with a fourth place finish in the season opening FLW Tour event on Lake Okeechobee this weekend. 

Neal had a four day total of 55 lbs. 15 ozs. which earned him a fourth place finish and $20,000 against 169 of the best anglers in the world.

Neal said a swim jig fished in the grass accounted for 17 of the 20 fish he weighed in during the event. 

The next FLW event will be held on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, SC March 17-20, 2016.

The top ten are as follows:
1. Bradley Hallman - Norman, Okla. - 71-02 - $100,000
2. Alex Davis - Albertville, Ala. - 56-04 - $30,000
3. Chris Johnston - Peterborough, Ontario - 56-03 - $25,000
4. Michael Neal - Dayton, Tenn. - 55-15 - $20,000
5. Shinichi Fukae - Palestine, Texas - 52-09 - $19,000
6. Brandon McMillan - Clewiston, Fla. - 51-04 - $18,000
7. Joshua Weaver - Macon, Ga. - 50-05 - $17,000
8. Clark Reehm - Huntington, Texas - 48-08 - $16,000
9. Charlie Weyer - West Hills, Calif. - 47-11 - $15,000
10. Billy Shelton III - La Crosse, Wis. - 44-06 - $14,500
 
Complete results - click here
 

