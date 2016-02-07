Knoxville Jeweler, Harold Markman dies at 89

Obituary from Rose Mortuary:

"Markman, Harold, age 89 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2016. He was a longtime member of Temple Beth El. Harold was born in Denver, Colorado on January 13, 1927. Harold and his partner for life, Ida, wed in 1950 and were married for sixty-one years. After working in the jewelry industry from the time he was a teenager, in 1976 Harold and Ida founded Markman’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry. Harold had a loyal following of customers, including the children and grandchildren of those who patronized Markman’s from the first days of the business. He and Ida were always humbled and thankful for the close and enduring relationships that they built over the years, both professional and personal. Harold was completely devoted to his family, and the time he spent with them was his greatest pleasure. Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ida Markman; parents, Abraham and Julia Markman; brothers and sisters in law, Norman and Peppy Markman, Sherman and Sande Markman; sister in law, Rose Greenberg and brothers in law, Phillip Kligman and Hymie Abramson; nephew, Bobby Abramson. Harold is survived by sons, Stephen Markman and wife, Ellen, Stuart Markman and wife Lori; grandchildren, Jeffrey Markman, and wife, Meghan of Winston Salem, NC, Michael Markman and wife, Allie of Chicago, IL, Ryan Markman of New York, NY and girlfriend, Eileen Cella, Jacob Markman and Lainey Markman; great-grandchildren, Owen Markman, Meredith Markman, and Goldie Markman, as well as many nieces and nephews. Harold is also survived by special family friend and honorary Markman, Marsha Ross, who cared for Harold and Ida with love and kindness for several years; and many other special and dear friends too numerous to list. Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday at Temple Beth El with Rabbi Howard Simon and Rabbi Matthew Michaels officiating. Interment to follow at New Jewish Cemetery. Pallbearers, Jeffrey Markman, Michael Markman, Ryan Markman, Jacob Markman, Lainey Markman, S. Michael Markman, Lori Z. Markman, and Joni Hoffman. Honorary Pallbearers, Gene Rosenberg, Howard Blum, Dr. Robert Madigan, Richard Jacobstein, Jerry Becker, Dr. Robert Martin, Dr. Jeff Becker, The Honorable Charles Susano and the entire Thursday night poker club. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made in Harold’s honor to The Markman Education Fund, Sanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School, 1529 Downtown West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37919, or to Interfaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.



Markman's Diamonds and Fine Jewelry has a location at 2104 Hamilton Place Blvd.