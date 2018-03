Grayson Wooten's coach and teammates think the world of her.

“She’s a big positive for us. She loves the game of basketball,” said Kevin McElhaney, coach.

She's managed the team since last year. But Saturday for the first time she was on the court at Gordon Lee dribbling.

“She’s a little nervous. She teared up and cried a little bit, but it was happy tears,” said McElhaney.

Wooten who is a senior has Down Syndrome. Because it's senior day, the school honored this one senior in a special way, by letting her start as a guard. Her mother is overjoyed to see her daughter playing the game she loves.

“For them to let her do this is just awesome,” said Melissa Wooten.

“I love to shoot free throws and the outside points,” said Grayson Wooten.

Gordon Lee High School played Pisgah High. They lost 53-38.

Grayson will be competing in the Special Olympics next month.