Chattanooga scores a 62-54 win over Furman

(from gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's basketball team reached their 21st win of the season with a 62-54 win over the visiting Furman Paladins. The Mocs improve to 21-3 overall and 10-1 in the Southern Conference, while Furman drops to 14-11 and 8-4 in league play.



This is the first 21-3 start by the Mocs since the 1982-83 season (26-3).



UTC jumped out to a quick 16-5 lead in the opening 10 minutes in the fist half. A 13-6 run by Furman cut the Mocs' lead to three with 1:22 remaining in the half, but a pair of free throws by Justin Tuoyo gave Chattanooga a 26-21 advantage at halftime.



In the second half, the Paladins pulled to within three points (55-52) with 1:10 remaining in the game, but never took the lead. Junior Greg Pryor went on to hit five of his last six from the charity stripe to give UTC a 60-54 lead. A pair of Dee Oldham free throws sealed the 62-54 wins for the Mocs.



Tuoyo (19), Greg Pryor (11) and Tre' McLean (10) all reached double-digit scoring, while Stephen Croone's 18 points and Devin Sibley's 12 paced Furman.



Next up for the Mocs is a road matchup against Mercer. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. (E.S.T.).