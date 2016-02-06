Dayton City School 3rd grader wins state Doodle 4 Google prize

A Dayton City School third grader is one of 53 state and territory winners in its eighth annual Doodle 4 Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme “What makes me...me” Her doodle could appear on Google's home page on March 21st. She was honored at a schoolwide assembly on Friday, with several local and state leaders in attendance.

Aidan McRorie's doodle, “Google Pet Rescue" depicts an animal shelter.

Her description follows: "I love animals. Someday, I hope to own a pet shelter for all types of animals. Not all animals would live in a house, so my shelter would give wild animal's food and a safe place to grow. Helping animals to find a home is what makes me...me!

Aidan’s doodle was selected from around 100,000 entries. This was the third year Dayton City School has had a state finalist in the competition.

People across the USA can vote for their favorite doodle from the 53 state winners. Voting is open through February 22 on this site: http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html. The national vote will determine the five finalists.

The winning student and national finalists will travel to Mountain View, California, to meet with Google’s team of professional doodlers. The National Finalist can also nominate a teacher who has inspired them to come along on the trip. The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 Google for Education grant towards the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program.