A two-car wreck occurred at the 400 block of Jenkins Road and Bonny Oaks Drive leaving an SUV overturned.

Two-car wreck, Jenkins and Bonny Oaks, More at 6 on @WRCB Channel 3 pic.twitter.com/VEm1RBxS0V — Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) February 6, 2016

The driver of the SUV, a child and the driver of the car were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is expected to be clear by 6 p.m.

