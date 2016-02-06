11-year-old boy convicted of killing 8-year-old girl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

11-year-old boy convicted of killing 8-year-old girl

By Associated Press

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (AP) - An 11-year-old Tennessee boy has been found guilty of murdering an 8-year-old girl after the child and her sister refused to let him see their puppies.

WATE has posted court records (http://bit.ly/1KtuoNA ) showing that a Jefferson County Juvenile Court judge this week found the boy guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to state custody until he turns 19.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles accused of crimes.

The boy and 8-year-old McKayla Dyer lived in the same mobile home park in White Pine, Tennessee, about 40 miles outside of Knoxville. The judge's court order says the boy shot McKayla with a 12-gauge shotgun after she and her 11-year-old sister refused to bring their puppies to him. The judge's order says the girl died in her mother's arms.

