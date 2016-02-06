Four Vols prepare for Super Bowl 50

If Beyonce and Coldplay need help during the halftime show of Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, they can turn to a Tennessee trio on the Denver Broncos.

Punter Britton Colquitt gave a stirring rendition of “Rocky Top” to reporters during media night on Monday, and described how the three University of Tennessee products on the team -- quarterback Peyton Manning, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and Colquitt – enjoy breaking out the tune.

“Peyton gets up there dancing and laughing,” Colquitt said.

“We definitely love to sing ‘Rocky Top’ no matter who is around,” Jackson said. “We don’t care, especially around those ’Bama guys.”

The enemy on Sunday will be the Carolina Panthers, who also have a former Vol in guard Chris Scott.

For Jackson and Colquitt, it’s an opportunity to win their first title after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, while Manning is seeking his second Super Bowl victory in four tries.

Sunday’s game could also be the last in Manning’s storied 18-year career, which gives the Broncos added motivation – not that it’s needed for the Super Bowl.

Playing in the Super Bowl has “become a common thing for us, and not everybody can say that. And just knowing how many people have not made it here, and how hard it is, it’s very special,” Colquitt said. “We’re a great team. We’re wearing the right orange. And we all want it for Peyton, so hopefully we can get it for him.”

Said Manning: “I’m playing in my fourth Super Bowl, which I’m happy for, but I’m happy for the guys playing in their first one and watching guys getting off that plane the other day, watching guys come and do this media day, first practice today, it’s just an awesome situation. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Colquitt is glad to be playing with Manning, whom he followed as a Vols fan while growing up in Knoxville. Colquitt, 30, left Tennessee eight years after Manning, 39, was the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

“Growing up watching him playing for Tennessee, obviously I’m a Peyton fan, and then I actually got to know him when he became my teammate, and what a great guy,” Manning said. “We want to do it for him because he’s earned it and what a way it would be to go out.”

When asked if there are a lot of Broncos fans in Tennessee because of Manning’s ties to the area, Colquitt quipped, “I thought it was because of me.

“It’s great. Instead of playing on a team that doesn’t get shown in Knoxville, (the Broncos) probably get shown more than any team because of Peyton,” he added. “It keeps me feeling close to Knoxville.”

Jackson said the team is motivated to win for Manning as well as veterans DeMarcus Ware and Owen Daniels, each of whom will be playing in their first Super Bowl.

“We want to get it for all of those guy who have been playing for a while,” he said.

Manning, Jackson, Colquitt and Scott are among the more than 60 former Vols who have appeared in a Super Bowl, a tradition that is not lost on those who will be playing Sunday.

“Tennessee has always put out great talent,” Colquitt said. “I’m just honored to be on a list of people who went there and played in the Super Bowl. I’m sure there be a lot more of them coming out.”