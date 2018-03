The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the robber of Peoples Bank of East Tennessee in Ducktown has been arrested.

Corey Wehunt of Cleveland is charged with the robbery.

Employees of the bank called 911 saying a man wearing a mask and holding a handgun walked into the bank Thursday and demanded money.

He left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators soon located the get away car and found evidence inside that linked Wehunt to the robbery.

Wehunt was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail on federal charges.