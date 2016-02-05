Texas man charged with transporting meth in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Texas man charged with transporting meth in Tennessee

By Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested after officers found about 29 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Friday that 48-year-old Juan Munoz, of Dallas, was stopped for a traffic violation in a Chevy Suburban on Interstate 40 in Knox County this week.

Troopers searched his car and found a shrink-wrapped package of crystal meth weighing 1.1 pounds inside a seat. The highway patrol says a search of the suburban at a state Department of Transportation facility yielded 23 packages of meth.

Munoz was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule II drug with the intent to sell and deliver. Online Knox County jail records show Munoz is being held for the U.S. Marshals Service. No lawyer information was posted online.

