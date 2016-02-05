UPDATE: Joint operation by GBI, TBI nets 35 arrests

All three suspects face child sex crime charges.
All suspects face child sex crime charges. CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
A joint operation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation landed 35 people behind bars for allegedly trying to have sex with a child.
The results of Operation Watchful Guardians were announced Friday in a joint press conference.
The operation began February 2 and lasted three days, centering in Dalton and Chattanooga.
GBI officials say 12 people were arrested in two days for trying to have sex with a child.
If convicted, the penalty for this crime in Georgia is 10-20 years behind bars.
The following were arrested and charged in Whitfield County as part of Operation Watchful Guardians:
- Virgil McKeachie, W/M, from Rydal, GA, 38 years of age, unemployed
- Kekuta Jatta, B/M, from Smyrna, GA, 20 years of age, college student
- Amber Gaston, W/F, from Chattanooga, TN, manufacturing worker
- Jin Lee, A/M, from Buford, GA, 26 years of age, occupation unknown
- Carlos Rivas-Canales, H/M, from Adairsville, GA, 32 years of age, occupation unknown
- Warren Hicks, W/M, from White, GA, 21 years of age, factory worker/college student
- Albert Stafford, W/M from Acworth, GA, 43 years of age, manager for a temp agency
- Javier Lopez, H/M, from Marietta, GA, 23 years of age, phone company sales associate
- Nathan Murawski, W/M, from Marietta, GA, 36 years of age, paper delivery service
- Martin Juarez Jr., H/M, from Huntersville, TX, 25 years of age, tree cutting service
- Josue Cartagena, H/M, from Cedar Park, TX, 19 years of age, tree cutting service
- Francis Larety, B/M, from Grayson, GA, 41 years of age, truck driver
TBI officials say 24 people were arrested in three days during the operation.
Those arrested and charged by the TBI for allegedly trying to have sex with a child include:
- Thomas de Matteis, 53, Hazel Green, AL, Attempted Aggravated Statutory Rape
- Michael Wyatt, 45, Cleveland, TN, Attempted Aggravated Statutory Rape
- Jaron Moore, 32, Red Bank, TN, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means
Those arrested and cited for prostitution-related offenses, enhanced because of the location's proximity to a school, by the Chattanooga Police Department include:
- Robert Shrewbury, 54, Breeding, KY
- Roland Hoeger, 62, Chattanooga, TN
- Clint Lane, 53, Hixson, TN
- Henry Pabon-Cruz, 42, Unknown
- Shailesh Chauhad, 37, Unknown
- John VonKlar, 51, Chattanooga, TN
- Patrick Dodd, 25, Chickamauga, GA
- Michael Bosinger, 45, Signal Mountain, TN
- Anthony Wagner, 45, Decherd, TN
- Mardogueo Alvaredo Lopez, 36, Unknown
- Edwin Tucker, 31, Chattanooga, TN
- Eddie Riley, 38, North Augusta, SC
- Daniel Ringhofer, 48, Chattanooga, TN
- Russell Beesley, 52, Ringold, GA
- Orlando Farrington, 36, Ooltewah, TN
