UPDATE: Joint operation by GBI, TBI nets 35 arrests

A joint operation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation landed 35 people behind bars for allegedly trying to have sex with a child.

The results of Operation Watchful Guardians were announced Friday in a joint press conference.

The operation began February 2 and lasted three days, centering in Dalton and Chattanooga.

GBI officials say 12 people were arrested in two days for trying to have sex with a child.

If convicted, the penalty for this crime in Georgia is 10-20 years behind bars.

The following were arrested and charged in Whitfield County as part of Operation Watchful Guardians:

Virgil McKeachie, W/M, from Rydal, GA, 38 years of age, unemployed

Kekuta Jatta, B/M, from Smyrna, GA, 20 years of age, college student

Amber Gaston, W/F, from Chattanooga, TN, manufacturing worker

Jin Lee, A/M, from Buford, GA, 26 years of age, occupation unknown

Carlos Rivas-Canales, H/M, from Adairsville, GA, 32 years of age, occupation unknown

Warren Hicks, W/M, from White, GA, 21 years of age, factory worker/college student

Albert Stafford, W/M from Acworth, GA, 43 years of age, manager for a temp agency

Javier Lopez, H/M, from Marietta, GA, 23 years of age, phone company sales associate

Nathan Murawski, W/M, from Marietta, GA, 36 years of age, paper delivery service

Martin Juarez Jr., H/M, from Huntersville, TX, 25 years of age, tree cutting service

Josue Cartagena, H/M, from Cedar Park, TX, 19 years of age, tree cutting service

Francis Larety, B/M, from Grayson, GA, 41 years of age, truck driver

TBI officials say 24 people were arrested in three days during the operation.

Those arrested and charged by the TBI for allegedly trying to have sex with a child include:

Thomas de Matteis, 53, Hazel Green, AL, Attempted Aggravated Statutory Rape

Michael Wyatt, 45, Cleveland, TN, Attempted Aggravated Statutory Rape

Jaron Moore, 32, Red Bank, TN, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means

Those arrested and cited for prostitution-related offenses, enhanced because of the location's proximity to a school, by the Chattanooga Police Department include:

Robert Shrewbury, 54, Breeding, KY

Roland Hoeger, 62, Chattanooga, TN

Clint Lane, 53, Hixson, TN

Henry Pabon-Cruz, 42, Unknown

Shailesh Chauhad, 37, Unknown

John VonKlar, 51, Chattanooga, TN

Patrick Dodd, 25, Chickamauga, GA

Michael Bosinger, 45, Signal Mountain, TN

Anthony Wagner, 45, Decherd, TN

Mardogueo Alvaredo Lopez, 36, Unknown

Edwin Tucker, 31, Chattanooga, TN

Eddie Riley, 38, North Augusta, SC

Daniel Ringhofer, 48, Chattanooga, TN

Russell Beesley, 52, Ringold, GA

Orlando Farrington, 36, Ooltewah, TN

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.