UPDATE: East Ridge police upgrade charges for 15 y/o charged in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: East Ridge police upgrade charges for 15 y/o charged in Bennett Rd. shooting.

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: East Ridge Police Department tells Channel 3 that they have upgraded the charges to reckless homicide for the 15-year-old that killed Monserratte Ferrer, last week.

Initial charges for the teen were aggravated assault. 

This is a developing story stay with Channel 3 for updates. 

PREVIOUS STORY:  The East Ridge Police Department has confirmed that Monserrate Ferrer, the 16-year-old male shot in East Ridge on Friday, has died.

Investigators will meet early this week with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office to discuss the case.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police say a 16-year-old was shot in the head in East Ridge Friday.

It happened at a home in the 4200 block of Bennett Road around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the teen was found in a bedroom with a 15-year-old friend and a .380 semi-automatic handgun.

Emergency workers were able to stabilize the victim and took him to a local hospital. 

Investigators say the teens are friends, and they do not know why the boys were not at school.

East Ridge Police Captain Tim Mullinax says the 15-year-old friend has been charged with aggravated assault.

