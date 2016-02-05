Cleveland's Greenway gets 10 new security cameras to deter vandals

The Cleveland Greenway is now officially under surveillance at all times, thanks to 10 new security cameras.

The City's Parks and Recreation Department got the go-ahead last fall to purchase almost $60,000 worth of security cameras and they've been installing them this week.

"People get out there and run and jog and bicycle and everything else so its a good way for people to get outside, it's a beautiful area, there's a lot of families that use it," said Cleveland Police Sgt. Evie West.

Many consider Cleveland's Greenway to be the heart of the city but the popular park has also become a hot spot for vandals. From theft to graffiti, police have worked some serious cases of property destruction at the park. In past summers, people have broken into cars parked at the park and vandals repeatedly damaged a memorial bench at the Greenway.

"They have the memorial benches that families pay for in order to keep their family member's memory alive," West said. "Those were being destroyed and ripped out."

Sgt. West said Cleveland police patrol the park day and night but the city's Parks and Rec Dept. wanted something more permanent and now they have it. Workers have been out all week installing ten brand new security cameras throughout the Greenway. One worker told Channel 3 they made it a "priority."

"Hopefully we'll be able to get good surveillance shots and get them out to solve our crimes quicker," West said. "I'm just very, I'm hopeful that it's going to deter a lot of the crime."

The Parks and Rec Department hopes to have all the cameras installed by next week. One worker said they also installed seven cameras at Tinsley Park in Cleveland earlier this year.

Last year, the City imposed a curfew on the Greenway that prohibits unsupervised minors from visiting late at night.