NASHVILLE (AP) - An alleged sex offender on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top Ten Most Wanted List has been captured by police.

Officials say John Lamb was arrested in Rutherford County Thursday afternoon, about an hour after he was added to the Top Ten Most Wanted List.

TBI officials say Lamb was caught after La Vergne police officers spotted him walking down Old Nashville Highway.

Lamb is accused of aggravated rape and incest. The TBI says he fled on foot after a relative witnessed him sexually assaulting a minor family member.

