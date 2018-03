Chattanooga Police Violent Crimes Investigators, U.S. Marshals and the U.S. Secret Service arrested 34-year-old Barry Adams in the 5300 block of Lake Resort Terrace, according to the CPD.

Adams is suspected of shooting Joshua Ray, 26, in the leg on January 28 in the 4300 block of Rossville Boulevard, and now faces other charges.

Adams was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was booked on warrants for:

Especially Aggravated Robbery

Possession of ICE Methamphetamine For Resale

Initiating Manufacture of Methamphetamine

Bond has been set at $150,000. he is scheduled to appear in court February 9.