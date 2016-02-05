1 dead, at least 2 hurt in Manhattan crane collapse

At least one man was killed and at least two other people were hurt when a crawler crane collapsed in lower Manhattan Friday morning, fire officials say.

The collapse was reported near Worth and Church streets in Tribeca shortly before 8:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Images from the scene show the crane crashed on a narrow lower Manhattan street, resting atop several smashed cars that were apparently parked. The base of the crane is upended.

The crane also hit a few buildings as it came down, a city official said.

More than 100 firefighters have responded to the scene, along with dozens of EMS workers and police. Mayor de Blasio was en route to the scene.

More than a dozen people were checked out by emergency workers at the scene; two were taken to area hospitals. One victim was seriously injured.

The man who died was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources tell NBC 4 New York that the person who was killed and everyone who was hurt are thought to be pedestrians.

Police have set up barricades around the scene. No. 1, 2 and 3 subway trains are bypassing stops at Chambers Street and Franklin street stops.

Utility workers are working with the city to make sure power and gas services were not affected by the collapse, a spokesman for Con Edison said. The utility told NBC 4 New York that they got a gas reading at an address on Worth Street and has shut down a gas main nearby.

The crane is owned by Bay Crane, but it's not clear who was operating it. That company owned a crane that collapsed 30 floors in midtown in 2015.

The company declined to comment on the collapse to NBC 4 New York.

Officials say the crane that collapsed on Friday was crawler. Crawler cranes are mounted on an undercarriage with a set of caterpillar tracks to provide mobility.

It's not clear what caused the collapse.

Witnesses at the scene said that the collapse sounded like an earthquake.