Dirty aprons, temperature violations give an eatery a 78 this week

The good news continues for a lot of restaurants being inspected this week in Hamilton County. Unfortunately the star could be a lot brighter at a popular downtown restaurant, where a 78 is the grade for the Southern Star this week on Broad Street. Remember a failing grade is any score lower than a 70.

The report lists problems when it comes to multiple temperature violations with the food. The employees were seen wearing dirty aprons. The ice cream scoop was stored in dirty standing water and raw eggs were being stored over ready to eat food. For all these violations, the Southern Star in downtown gets a 78.

If you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8100. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!