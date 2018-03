Riverbend has added legendary rockers REO Speedwagon to the lineup for the 2016 edition of the summer music festival held on the banks of the Tennessee River.

The band will hit the Coke Stage Friday, June 17th at 9:30pm.

REO Speedwagon is perhaps best known for some of their hits, like “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.”

Other announced Riverbend acts are:

Shovels & Rope - Coke Stage Friday, June 17th 6:30pm

Ambrosia - Unum Stage Saturday, June 11th at 8:00pm

Firefall - Bud Light Stage Sunday, June 12th at 8:00pm

Previously announced acts are Thomas Rhett, Heart, Brett Eldredge, Salt N Pepa, Blackberry Smoke, and Trampled By Turtles, Umphrey's McGee, ZZ Ward, For King and Country, and Granger Smith.