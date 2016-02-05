Warm weather kicks off skunk mating season sooner

Mating season for skunks usually begins in spring, but the warmer weather is creating a stinky situation a bit earlier than usual.

"We’re seeing them in Knox County, Roane, Anderson County, all the way up into Sevier County. You name it," Wildlife Solutions Co-Owner Chris Ragland said. "We’re seeing a lot of it.”

Ragland said he gets about a dozen calls for skunk control during springtime, but the warmer weather is already triggering skunks.

“We saw snow a few weeks ago, warmer weather, and now rain," Ragland said. "It just sparks their activity sometimes, especially the warmer weather.”

He said air conditioning units, along with small holes in a yard, can attract the smelly critters. He said you can find as many as seven to nine skunks in one area during mating season.

"A lot of times they'll go underneath that," he said. "It just makes for an ideal situation for mom to seek refuge."

He said there are normally signs your yard is being invaded, too. Skunks tend to dig up the yard, which is called "grubbing."

"You'll see your mulch turned upside down," Ragland said. "They've dug little spherical holes in the mulch, which is something indicative to a skunk and the way its claws are shaped."

In order to catch them, many professionals and homeowners use wire traps. However, Ragland likes to use a slightly different type to not only trap the animal, but also the smell.

"We use a solid polytrap, which protects yourself, your pets from ever getting sprayed," he said. "The skunk does not want to spray in there, you know, have to smell its own spray, of course."

He said bait is also helpful, whether it be a protein like sardines or something sweeter, depending on the time of year.

"This time of year, they do have a little bit of a sweet tooth, so I hit them with a honey bun and pretty much strawberry syrup."

While the best defense is staying out of range of a skunk's spray, you can also take advantage of its weaknesses.

"They don't see very well, so noises are kind of your best defense against them if they're out there in your yard something like that, if you make a loud noise, generally they will go away," Ragland said.

If you or your pet gets sprayed, Ragland suggests the product called "Skunk Off."

University of Tennessee Extension Agent Neal Denton said another option is mixing one quart of 3-percent hydrogen peroxide solution, 1/4 cup of baking soda and one to two teaspoons of dish soap to wash out the smell.

Denton said to mix this solution in large, open container, wear rubber gloves, work it into a later and leave it on for five minutes or longer until the bubbling ceases.

If the smell gets into your home, a professional is probably best to take care of it.