LATEST INFO on fire on Brainerd Rd. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/WBK8LeL6eJ — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 5, 2016

UPDATE: An early morning fire at Brainerd Trophy Shop severely damaged the business Tuesday.

Chattanooga Fire Department Public Information Officer Bruce Garner said that the dollar loss for the fire is estimated at $200,000 for the building, and $100,000 for contents, totaling $300,000.

To battle the fire, the 3400 block of Brainerd Road was shut down to traffic.

The road is expected to re-open later this morning, but drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Chattanooga police will be re-directing motorists around the affected area.