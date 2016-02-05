Cold this morning, warming over the weekend with cold, snow next week

Good Friday. We will stay cool all day with dry weather continuing through the weekend. Next week looks interesting as we start with another cold blast of air and even some light snow showers.

Today we are starting off cold in the 20s, and it will stay chilly all day with a high of 48°. We get cold again tonight is the low drops to 28°.

The weekend looks good. Mornings will be chilly, in the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs will be slightly warmer climbing into the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be fairly clear through the weekend.

Next week a cold front will cause our 41° high Monday to take place early in the day. We may start with rain showers, but as temperatures cool through the afternoon the rain will transition into snow showers Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Travel weather could be a little dicey on Tuesday morning. It will be cold, in the 20s, and untreated roads could be a little dicey. We will continue to see some light snow showers through the day Tuesday, end it is going to be bitterly cold all day with a high of only 37°. I'm expecting 1–2" in the valleys, with higher amounts in the mountains.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8 AM… Mostly sunny, 28°

Noon… Mostly sunny, 41°

3 PM… Mostly sunny, 48°