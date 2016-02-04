UPDATE: Fire on S. Seminole Dr. leaves 4 homeless

Chattanooga firefighters have been called to South Seminole Drive for a fire.

The call came in at 8:38 p.m. from the 1700 block.

Fire spokesman Bruce Garner says the fire involved a car parked in an enclosed carport, located next to a duplex.

Captain Schroyer said the car and carport were destroyed by the fire, and the flames were beginning to get into the attic of the duplex. The firefighters fought the fire aggressively, saving both sides of the livable space in the duplex from fire damage. However, the fire did cause damage to the attic and some of the wiring, so an EPB technician had to pull both meters as a precaution.

Captain Brandon Schroyer with Engine 9 said the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. A resident of the duplex told firefighters that he had been having engine trouble with his car. When his wife arrived home with the car, smoke began to come out of the engine compartment. When flames erupted, the man tried to move the car out of the carport, but the engine wouldn't start. The man then tried to put the fire out himself, but was unsuccessful. By the time he called 911, most of the car and carport were engulfed in flames.

As a result, two people in each duplex will have to stay somewhere else tonight.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee were called in to provide assistance to the fire victims.

No injuries were reported.

Damage estimates to the duplex are unknown.

