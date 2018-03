The final numbers are out for the 31st annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive.

This year was another record-setting year for meal collections.

For more than three decades now, Channel 3 and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank have teamed up to make sure no local family goes hungry, by collecting food in Chattanooga, Dalton, and Cleveland.

Here are the results for 2015:

Total meals: 577, 243 (up from approximately 514,000 last year)

Total pounds collected: 203,000 lbs.

Total monetary donations: $61,890 (also up from last year)

Channel 3 and the Food Bank would like to thank all of those who donated.