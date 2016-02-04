UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal Hwy 27 crash

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the woman killed in a crash Thursday on US-27.

Sheree Morgan, 43, died as a result of her injuries.

Morgan's passenger, Robert Stephens, 32, was severely injured. He remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: Highway 27 has reopened after fatal crash near the SR-153/US-27 junction impacted traffic Thursday afternoon.

A car traveling northbound on US-27 apparently crossed the median and was struck by a heavy truck. Northbound traffic was being diverted to SR-153; southbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport victims to area hospitals for examination and treatment.

Police say the driver of the car traveling north, whose name has not been released, died at a local hospital from the severe injuries she received. Her passenger, whose name is also unknown at this time, is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

There's currently no word on the extent of the injuries.

All lanes reopened shortly after 5 p.m.