Juvenile arrested after carjacking woman at gunpoint

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in a church parking lot Tuesday, according to Chattanooga police.

Police say that the victim was approached by two black males; one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys and purse.

The victim gave them her purse and car keys and the two suspects left with her car.



The next day, Chattanooga police received information from a Hamilton County School Resource Officer about a student who claimed to have information about a stolen vehicle.

CPD Robbery Investigators interviewed the juvenile suspect, who was able to provide the location of the stolen vehicle which police recovered.

The juvenile was arrested on the carjacking/robbery, and police say additional cases were cleared as a result of the arrest: