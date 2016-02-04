City of Chattanooga offers course on "How to Poop in the Woods"

The Scenic City is known for its beauty; it does not want to be known as a negative impact on your sense of smell.

That is why this week the City of Chattanooga is hosting a free workshop called "How to Poop in the Woods". The event is organized by Outdoor Chattanooga.

The official announcement states:

From day hikers to professional outdoor athletes, a growing number of people head to the woods and may find themselves pondering this question. Learn proper disposal techniques for personal waste, pet waste and food scraps while in the back or front country. Learn when catholes are advisable, and also how to pack out waste from various outdoor environments.

Instructor: Terri Chapin is a Leave No Trace Master Educator and the Recreation Programs Coordinator for Outdoor Chattanooga. She has led hundreds of trips into front and backcountry environments. Cost: Free

Whether you are 9 years old or 99 years old, this workshop is for you. The announcement said all ages are welcome to come learn outdoor etiquette when it comes to answering nature's call while in nature.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to take about an hour and a half to go over everything you need to know about having a bowel movement in the woods.

No reservations are required but interested parties can call 423-643-6888 with more questions.

