Officials warn against impaired driving on Super Bowl Sunday

NASHVILLE (AP) - State officials are urging Tennesseans to be careful about driving impaired on Super Bowl Sunday. Many people will be driving to bars or to Super Bowl parties to watch football's biggest game.

Officials with the Department of Health and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security want people to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or any other drug.

Officials say it's important to designate a sober driver and to not let friends or family members drive while intoxicated. Department of Health Commissioner Dr. John Dreyzehner said people should be aware that many drugs they take regularly can cause impairment when mixed with alcohol or taken alone.

Department of Safety Commissioner Bill Gibbons said law enforcement officials will be looking for impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday.

