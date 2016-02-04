UPDATE: IRS resumes accepting e-filings after computer outage

UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) - The IRS says it has resolved a computer system outage and is again accepting electronically filed tax returns.

In a statement on Thursday, the agency says it had resumed processing individual and business tax returns at about 5 p.m. Eastern, a day after a “hardware failure” forced the shutdown of several tax processing systems, including the e-file system.

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen says taxpayers should see little, if any, impact on their returns or refunds. He says employees worked through the night to get the system back online and apologized for the inconvenience.

The agency says taxpayers do not have to take any additional action due to the outage, even those who filed returns electronically before or after the computer problems.

PREVIOUS STORY: WASHINGTON (AP) - The IRS stopped accepting electronically filed tax returns Wednesday because of problems with some of its computer systems. The outage could affect refunds, but the agency said it doesn't anticipate "major disruptions."

A "hardware failure" forced the shutdown of several tax processing systems, including the e-file system, the IRS said in a statement. The IRS.gov website remains available, but "where's my refund" and other services are not working.

Some systems will be out of service at least until Thursday, the agency said. "The IRS is currently in the process of making repairs and working to restore normal operations as soon as possible," the IRS said.

Taxpayers can continue to send electronic returns to companies that serve as middlemen between taxpayers and the IRS. But those companies have to hold on to the tax returns until the IRS systems are up and running again, the IRS said.

While the IRS said it is still assessing the scope of the outage, it expects 90 percent of taxpayers will receive refunds within three weeks.

People who have already filed returns don't need to do anything more, the IRS said.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed