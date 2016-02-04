Cool, dry weather through the weekend with the "S" word next week?

Good Thursday. This morning is nice and cool with temps about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Most folks are in the 30s. We will stay cool and breezy through the day with a high of 49 and winds from the north at 10-15 mph. Even colder air will move in tonight. We will drop into the mid to upper 20s under clear skies.

Friday will be sunny and cool as well with a high of 48, and I don't expect much of a change over the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 20s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will warm a bit. 52 will be the high Saturday and we will manage a high of 55 Sunday. This warmer air will move in ahead of another front. It will bring clouds to the area Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Monday looks interesting. We will be cooler with a high early on of 45 degrees. Low pressure will move by to our north. As it does, it will spin in cool air and spawn a light mix of rain and snow late in the day. As we move through Monday night and temps cool into the 20s, we will see it changing over into all light snow showers. This part of the forecast is still a bit in flux, so I am sure it will be tweaked in the next few days.

Tuesday afternoon, MUCH colder air will be in place. We will see highs only in the mid 30s! We will dry out but stay cold Wednesday with lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the upper 30s.

David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 36

Noon... Sunny and Breezy, 44

3pm... Sunny and breezy, 49