Cost of Watts Bar nuclear reactor rises to $4.7 billion

America's first new power plant to be built in the 21st century may end up costing $200 million more than what it was budgeted last year.

The Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1Qcp4e0) Tennessee Valley Authority directors voted in January to add $200 million more to the budget to the Unit 2 reactor at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant, raising the completion budget to $4.7 billion since work was revived on the Westinghouse pressurized rector in 2007.

Watts Bar spokesman Mike Skaggs says the cost rose in part because of delays in completion and extra flood controls and emergency equipment required to prevent an accident like what happened at Fukushima, Japan.

The price for the new TVA plant is still below the projected expense of reactors being built at Plant Vogtle in Georgia, which are projected to top $10 billion.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

