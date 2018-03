A tractor trailer fire off Signal Mountain Boulevard garnered lots of attention shortly before 4:00 this afternoon.

The truck was located behind Fire Station 17, in the parking lot near B&B Discount Sales.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman said the entire front portion of the 53-foot truck, including the cab, was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived at the scene.

The smoke could be seen for miles in every direction.

It took firefighters from three stations roughly 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.